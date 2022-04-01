Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) to Announce $0.89 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) will announce $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sonoco Products’ earnings. Sonoco Products posted earnings per share of $0.90 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sonoco Products will report full year earnings of $4.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.77 to $5.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sonoco Products.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 19.11% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

SON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Sonoco Products from $66.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Seaport Global Securities raised Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Sonoco Products in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Sonoco Products from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners upgraded Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP Harold G. Cummings III acquired 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.45 per share, for a total transaction of $124,190.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sonoco Products by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,629,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $615,316,000 after purchasing an additional 284,333 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,268,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $420,783,000 after buying an additional 701,528 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Sonoco Products by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,757,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $391,210,000 after purchasing an additional 557,876 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Sonoco Products by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,417,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,040,000 after purchasing an additional 38,387 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sonoco Products by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,083,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,612,000 after purchasing an additional 175,577 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sonoco Products stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,339. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Sonoco Products has a 12-month low of $54.34 and a 12-month high of $69.83. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently -211.76%.

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers, fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes, and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

