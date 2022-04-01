Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Analysts expect The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.31 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Williams Companies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the lowest is $0.27. Williams Companies reported earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Williams Companies will report full year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.49. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Williams Companies.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WMB shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.62.

In related news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 95,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $3,040,416.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan S. Armstrong sold 156,523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $4,723,864.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 288,593 shares of company stock valued at $8,918,279. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,127,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Williams Companies by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 108,224,766 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,818,173,000 after purchasing an additional 8,047,294 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 674.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,421,262 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $141,169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,721,153 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the third quarter valued at about $97,830,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,311,885 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $371,249,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515,615 shares during the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Williams Companies stock traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $33.75. 302,971 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,929,917. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.20 and a 200 day moving average of $28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Williams Companies has a 52 week low of $23.21 and a 52 week high of $34.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 137.10%.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

