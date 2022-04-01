Zacks: Brokerages Expect Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Analysts predict that Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Rating) will post ($0.20) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Blade Air Mobility’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Blade Air Mobility posted earnings per share of ($0.33) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blade Air Mobility will report full year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.41). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Blade Air Mobility.

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $24.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.96 million. Blade Air Mobility had a negative return on equity of 14.04% and a negative net margin of 54.97%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blade Air Mobility from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blade Air Mobility currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Blade Air Mobility by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,941,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043,985 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Blade Air Mobility by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,332,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,780 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,332,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,940 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 1,982.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,127,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977,621 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 876,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,737,000 after acquiring an additional 116,492 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDE traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.60. 356,615 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 763,340. The company has a market cap of $607.79 million, a P/E ratio of -8.60 and a beta of -0.21. Blade Air Mobility has a one year low of $5.34 and a one year high of $11.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.47.

Blade Air Mobility Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States and internationally. The company provides its services through helicopters and amphibious aircraft. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

