Zacks: Brokerages Expect Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $768.73 Million

Equities analysts expect Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) to announce sales of $768.73 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Columbia Sportswear’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $787.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $745.90 million. Columbia Sportswear reported sales of $625.61 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will report full-year sales of $3.68 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.67 billion to $3.69 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.87 billion to $3.98 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Columbia Sportswear.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.61. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Columbia Sportswear presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 304.9% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 332 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 653.7% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,261 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 46.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,505 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COLM opened at $90.53 on Tuesday. Columbia Sportswear has a twelve month low of $83.61 and a twelve month high of $114.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.37. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. This is an increase from Columbia Sportswear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is presently 22.39%.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile (Get Rating)

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Latin America and Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Canada.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Columbia Sportswear (COLM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.