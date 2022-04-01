Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $146.64 Million

Equities analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) will post $146.64 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $280.80 million and the lowest is $113.06 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $112.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $638.51 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $576.00 million to $960.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $708.24 million, with estimates ranging from $616.34 million to $957.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.61. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.44) earnings per share. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Bank of America cut shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.28.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $25,294,000. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 411,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,521,000 after purchasing an additional 5,993 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 128.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 29,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares during the period. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IONS traded up $1.64 on Tuesday, hitting $38.68. 33,883 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,134,440. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $25.04 and a 12 month high of $47.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 9.75 and a quick ratio of 9.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.24 and a beta of 0.83.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.