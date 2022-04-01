Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $146.64 Million

Posted by on Apr 1st, 2022

Equities analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONSGet Rating) will post $146.64 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $280.80 million and the lowest is $113.06 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $112.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $638.51 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $576.00 million to $960.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $708.24 million, with estimates ranging from $616.34 million to $957.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONSGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.61. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.44) earnings per share. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Bank of America cut shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.28.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $25,294,000. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 411,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,521,000 after purchasing an additional 5,993 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 128.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 29,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares during the period. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IONS traded up $1.64 on Tuesday, hitting $38.68. 33,883 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,134,440. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $25.04 and a 12 month high of $47.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 9.75 and a quick ratio of 9.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.24 and a beta of 0.83.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS)

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.