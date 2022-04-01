Zacks: Brokerages Expect Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $76.53 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) will report $76.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Marathon Digital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $101.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $54.60 million. Marathon Digital reported sales of $9.15 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 736.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marathon Digital will report full-year sales of $622.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $536.20 million to $671.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Marathon Digital.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.25). Marathon Digital had a positive return on equity of 18.77% and a negative net margin of 24.04%.

A number of research analysts have commented on MARA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Marathon Digital in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Compass Point increased their price objective on Marathon Digital from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Marathon Digital from $74.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.17.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in Marathon Digital by 93.3% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 802 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Digital in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Marathon Digital in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Marathon Digital by 3,851.9% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Marathon Digital by 2,490.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MARA opened at $27.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 49.89, a current ratio of 49.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.78. Marathon Digital has a 52 week low of $18.32 and a 52 week high of $83.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.20 and a beta of 4.65.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

