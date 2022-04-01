Zacks: Brokerages Expect MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for MediciNova’s earnings. MediciNova reported earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that MediciNova will report full year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover MediciNova.
MNOV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on MediciNova in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley reduced their price target on MediciNova from $11.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of MediciNova by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 9,437 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in MediciNova during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in MediciNova during the first quarter worth $54,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in MediciNova during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in MediciNova during the fourth quarter worth $144,000. 15.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
MediciNova Company Profile
MediciNova, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition and development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of diseases with unmet medical needs. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage compounds for the treatment of acute exacerbations of asthma and COPD, progressive multiple sclerosis, methamphetamine addiction, neuropathic pain, asthma, interstitial cystitis, and solid tumor cancers.
