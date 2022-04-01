Zacks: Brokerages Expect MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for MediciNova’s earnings. MediciNova reported earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MediciNova will report full year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover MediciNova.

MNOV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on MediciNova in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley reduced their price target on MediciNova from $11.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th.

MediciNova stock opened at $2.67 on Tuesday. MediciNova has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $5.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 1.24.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of MediciNova by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 9,437 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in MediciNova during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in MediciNova during the first quarter worth $54,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in MediciNova during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in MediciNova during the fourth quarter worth $144,000. 15.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MediciNova, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition and development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of diseases with unmet medical needs. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage compounds for the treatment of acute exacerbations of asthma and COPD, progressive multiple sclerosis, methamphetamine addiction, neuropathic pain, asthma, interstitial cystitis, and solid tumor cancers.

