Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) to Hold

Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bunzl Plc operates in two business areas; Outsourcing Services and Filtrona. As an international componay Bunzl has developed sound partnerships with both suppliers and customers by providing outsourcing solutions and customer service oriented distribution and light manufacture, primarily of plastic and paper based products. “

Get Bunzl alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Bunzl from GBX 2,800 ($36.68) to GBX 2,935 ($38.45) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Peel Hunt lowered Bunzl to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. HSBC lowered Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Bunzl from GBX 2,350 ($30.78) to GBX 2,400 ($31.44) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,019.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS BZLFY opened at $39.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.36. Bunzl has a twelve month low of $31.41 and a twelve month high of $40.57.

About Bunzl (Get Rating)

Bunzl Plc provides distribution and outsourcing services. It supplies non-food products operating primarily in the foodservice, grocery, cleaning and safety, non-food retail and healthcare markets. The firm offers supply services, including procurement and inventory management. It supply consumable products such as food packaging, disposable tableware and catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene supplies, guest amenities, personal protection equipment, packaging and healthcare consumables to various customer markets including grocery, foodservice, cleaning and hygiene, safety, non-food retail and healthcare.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bunzl (BZLFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.