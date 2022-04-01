Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) to Sell

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Definitive Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $45.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Definitive Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.55.

Shares of DH opened at $24.65 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 3.77. Definitive Healthcare has a twelve month low of $18.15 and a twelve month high of $50.30.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $46.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.78 million. Analysts predict that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Richard Douglas Booth bought 2,374 shares of Definitive Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.06 per share, for a total transaction of $49,996.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Definitive Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Steph & Co. bought a new stake in Definitive Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Definitive Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 4,252 shares during the last quarter. 97.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

