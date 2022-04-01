Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Homology Medicines Inc. is a genetic medicines company. Its platform offers human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors to treat disease-causing mutations through gene correction, insertion and knockout. Homology Medicines Inc. is based in BEDFORD MA. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Homology Medicines from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer cut Homology Medicines from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Homology Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Homology Medicines from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Homology Medicines from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.44.

FIXX opened at $3.04 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.78. Homology Medicines has a 52 week low of $2.54 and a 52 week high of $9.83. The stock has a market cap of $174.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of -0.57.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.02). Homology Medicines had a negative net margin of 281.90% and a negative return on equity of 48.27%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Homology Medicines will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIXX. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its holdings in Homology Medicines by 72.7% in the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 5,650,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,473,000 after buying an additional 2,378,418 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Homology Medicines in the fourth quarter worth about $3,520,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Homology Medicines by 154.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 658,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after buying an additional 399,702 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Homology Medicines by 604.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 224,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 192,936 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Homology Medicines by 211.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 275,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 187,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.77% of the company’s stock.

Homology Medicines, Inc is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company, which engages in the design and development of treatments to address rare diseases at the genetic level. It develops genetic medicines by translating proprietary, next generation gene editing, and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases.

