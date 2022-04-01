Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Limestone Bancorp, Inc. provides banking services. It offers checking and saving accounts, lines of credit, credit and debit cards, online banking, agricultural lending and treasury management services. Limestone Bancorp Inc., formerly known as Porter Bancorp Inc., is based in Louisville, Kentucky. “

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Limestone Bancorp from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

NASDAQ:LMST opened at $20.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Limestone Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.40 and a 12 month high of $23.69. The company has a market cap of $138.30 million, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.02.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Limestone Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 25.55%. The company had revenue of $12.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 million. Research analysts forecast that Limestone Bancorp will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Limestone Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 10.20%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Limestone Bancorp by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Limestone Bancorp by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 138,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 19,424 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Limestone Bancorp by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 226,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,233,000 after acquiring an additional 6,702 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Limestone Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new position in Limestone Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $589,000. Institutional investors own 42.85% of the company’s stock.

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community bank with commercial and personal banking products. The firm includes wealth management and trust services, and an innovative on-line bank which delivers competitive deposit products and services through an on-line banking division operating under the name of Ascencia.

