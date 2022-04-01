Zacks Investment Research Lowers Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) to Sell

Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Argo Blockchain Plc provides sustainable blockchain infrastructure and cryptocurrency mining. Argo Blockchain Plc is headquartered in London, UK. “

ARBK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Compass Point raised their target price on Argo Blockchain from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Argo Blockchain in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Argo Blockchain from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.86.

NASDAQ:ARBK opened at $9.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.33. Argo Blockchain has a 1 year low of $7.25 and a 1 year high of $21.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain in the fourth quarter valued at $141,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Argo Blockchain during the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. Connective Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in Argo Blockchain during the fourth quarter worth about $159,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Argo Blockchain during the third quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Argo Blockchain during the third quarter worth about $421,000. Institutional investors own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017. Argo Blockchain plc was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

