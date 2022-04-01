Zacks Investment Research Lowers InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) to Sell

InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “InterContinental Hotels Group offers information and reservations capability on the Internet for InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Crowne Plaza Hotels & Resorts, Holiday Inn hotels, Holiday Inn Express hotels, and Staybridge Suites by Holiday Inn hotels. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5,800.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 5,800 ($75.98) price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,575 ($73.03) to GBX 5,675 ($74.34) in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 5,200 ($68.12) to GBX 5,400 ($70.74) in a report on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,550.80.

Shares of NYSE IHG opened at $68.82 on Wednesday. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 1 year low of $58.74 and a 1 year high of $73.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.71 and its 200 day moving average is $66.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IHG. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 769.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 25.8% during the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 471.4% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.

