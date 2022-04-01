Zacks Investment Research Lowers NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NovaGold Resources is a gold and copper company engaged in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Alaska and Western Canada. The Company is rapidly moving to production at its hundred percent owned Nome Operations in Alaska, which includes Rock Creek, Big Hurrah and Nome Gold. NovaGold recently announced its partnership with Teck Cominco to build the Galore Creek copper-gold mine in northwestern British Columbia, with NovaGold and Teck Cominco each owning 50% of the project once Teck Cominco has completed its partnership requirements. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada set a $8.00 target price on NovaGold Resources and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NG opened at $7.73 on Tuesday. NovaGold Resources has a fifty-two week low of $5.97 and a fifty-two week high of $10.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.41 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 38.66, a quick ratio of 38.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The mining company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that NovaGold Resources will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NovaGold Resources news, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 22,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total value of $151,993.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 22,406 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $159,082.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,570 shares of company stock worth $703,044 in the last ninety days. 29.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 127.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,159,817 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $9,291,000 after purchasing an additional 650,147 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 22.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,624 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources during the second quarter worth about $2,501,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 2.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 404,290 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 11,377 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources during the third quarter worth about $503,000. 52.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NovaGold Resources, Inc is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of metal properties primarily located in Alaska and British Columbia. Its developments include Donlin Gold and Galore Creek projects. The company was founded by Gregory Shawn Johnson, John W.

