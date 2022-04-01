Zacks Investment Research Lowers Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Warby Parker Inc. is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. Warby Parker Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Warby Parker alerts:

WRBY has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $57.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Warby Parker from $52.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Warby Parker from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Warby Parker from $68.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Warby Parker from $54.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Warby Parker stock opened at $33.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.83. Warby Parker has a 52 week low of $22.59 and a 52 week high of $60.30.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $132.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.35 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Warby Parker will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Warby Parker news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 19,325 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $579,943.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 210,935 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.94 per share, with a total value of $9,268,483.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,657,399 shares of company stock valued at $90,284,109 and have sold 30,446 shares valued at $857,968.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WRBY. AlpInvest Partners B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the third quarter worth $4,072,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the third quarter worth $264,771,000. Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the third quarter worth $3,036,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the third quarter worth $2,688,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Warby Parker during the third quarter worth $987,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

About Warby Parker (Get Rating)

Warby Parker Inc is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. Warby Parker Inc is based in NEW YORK.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Warby Parker (WRBY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Warby Parker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warby Parker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.