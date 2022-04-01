Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $72.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Canadian Natural Resources’ balanced and diverse production mix facilitates long-term value and reduces the risk profile. Canadian Natural’s acquisition of Athabasca Oil Sands project in 2017 has added significant value to its asset base and buoyed the production prospects. Notably, lower capital needs and improving operational efficiencies have enabled the company to generate significant free cash flow. What’s more, Canadian Natural Resources has a solid track record of dividend hikes, recently increasing payout for the 22nd consecutive year. A 'Canadian Dividend Aristocrat' with an attractive yield, the company’s stock has gained handsomely over the trailing 12-month period and poised for further capital appreciation. Consequently, Canadian Natural Resources is viewed a preferred energy firm to own now.”

CNQ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$80.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $58.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $69.56.

NYSE:CNQ opened at $61.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.61. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $28.86 and a 12-month high of $64.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.54. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 23.33% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.592 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $2.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 45.84%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 121,275,042 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,124,376,000 after acquiring an additional 4,822,542 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 99,175,130 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,190,583,000 after acquiring an additional 9,208,399 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 22,787,306 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $833,159,000 after buying an additional 654,751 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 17,027,763 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $719,423,000 after buying an additional 386,159 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 16,841,334 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $711,111,000 after buying an additional 188,814 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

