Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) to Hold

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 4.26% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Conagra has lagged the industry in the past six months. Management cut its adjusted operating margin view due to increased cost of goods sold inflation, when it posted second-quarter fiscal 2022 results. Greater-than-expected cost of goods sold inflation, high transitionary supply-chain expenses were some factors that hurt the adjusted gross margin in the second quarter. Though Conagra is taking necessary pricing and saving actions, the effect of these initiatives is likely to aid margins in the second half of fiscal 2022. Nonetheless, the top line increased year over year and beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate during the quarter. The company saw solid organic sales, which gained on better price/mix. Constant focus on innovation, as well as e-commerce investments are also working well for Conagra, which raised its organic net sales view for 2022.”

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Consumer Edge lowered shares of Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.17.

Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $33.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Conagra Brands has a 12 month low of $30.06 and a 12 month high of $39.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.42.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.04). Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Conagra Brands will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,802 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total transaction of $1,467,239.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,476,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 155.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,605,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191,763 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 20.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,930,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180,290 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 20,174,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Conagra Brands by 3.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,774,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,140 shares during the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

