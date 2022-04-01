Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $3.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Equillium, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of EQ001 which is in clinical-stage. Equillium, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EQ. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Equillium in a research report on Friday, March 25th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Equillium from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Equillium from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQ opened at $3.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.35, a current ratio of 9.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Equillium has a twelve month low of $2.85 and a twelve month high of $7.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.64 and its 200-day moving average is $4.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.26.

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts anticipate that Equillium will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQ. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Equillium in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equillium in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Equillium in the 2nd quarter valued at $181,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Equillium in the 3rd quarter valued at $573,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Equillium by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 154,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

Equillium, Inc engages in the development of products for severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory, disorders with high unmet medical need. Its product pipeline includes EQ001, which is a monoclonal antibody that selectively targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6. The company was founded by Daniel Mark Bradbury, Bruce D.

