Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) to Buy

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $46.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.44% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “HOME BANCORP, INC. is a holding company for Home Bank. Home Bancorp has not commenced operations and has no assets. Home Bank is a federally chartered mutual savings bank. Home Bank is a community oriented savings bank offering a range of deposit and loan products, primarily to individuals, families and small to mid-sized businesses located in its market area as well as contiguous markets in south central Louisiana. “

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Home Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBCP traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $40.91. 28,518 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,000. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.89 and its 200 day moving average is $40.71. The company has a market capitalization of $346.96 million, a PE ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.74. Home Bancorp has a 1-year low of $35.05 and a 1-year high of $45.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $28.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.82 million. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 39.47%. On average, analysts anticipate that Home Bancorp will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Scott Ballard bought 3,750 shares of Home Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.03 per share, with a total value of $150,112.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBCP. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Home Bancorp by 140.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 874 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Home Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Home Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Home Bancorp by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,129 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. 39.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers customer deposits, repayments of loans, repayments of investments, and funds borrowed from outside sources. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

