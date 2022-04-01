Zacks Investment Research Upgrades RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Re/Max Holdings, Inc. is a franchisor of real estate brokerage services. Re/Max Holdings, Inc. is based in Denver, CO. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on RE/MAX from $30.50 to $28.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on RE/MAX from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Jonestrading assumed coverage on RE/MAX in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.90.

RMAX stock opened at $27.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $523.85 million, a PE ratio of -32.62 and a beta of 1.41. RE/MAX has a twelve month low of $26.05 and a twelve month high of $41.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. RE/MAX’s payout ratio is -108.23%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in RE/MAX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,958,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in RE/MAX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,327,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in RE/MAX by 203.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 207,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,457,000 after buying an additional 139,020 shares during the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC lifted its position in RE/MAX by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 714,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,793,000 after buying an additional 93,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in RE/MAX by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 231,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,214,000 after buying an additional 90,261 shares during the last quarter. 94.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds. It offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand.

