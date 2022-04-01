Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) Shares Gap Up to $14.63

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.63, but opened at $16.29. Zealand Pharma A/S shares last traded at $16.26, with a volume of 39 shares changing hands.
ZEAL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Zealand Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zealand Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 4.80. The company has a market capitalization of $678.51 million, a PE ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.68 and a 200 day moving average of $22.40.
Zealand Pharma A/S Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZEAL)
Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of peptide-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of medicines focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases, and other specialty disease areas with unmet medical needs. The company markets lixisenatide under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; Dasiglucagon, a single use syringe or autoinjector for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia, congenital hyperinsulinism, and post bariatric surgery hypoglycemia; and Dasiglucagon dual-hormone artificial pancreas for automated diabetes management.
