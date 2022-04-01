Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) Shares Gap Up to $14.63

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.63, but opened at $16.29. Zealand Pharma A/S shares last traded at $16.26, with a volume of 39 shares changing hands.

ZEAL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Zealand Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zealand Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 4.80. The company has a market capitalization of $678.51 million, a PE ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.68 and a 200 day moving average of $22.40.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Zealand Pharma A/S stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zealand Pharma A/S ( NASDAQ:ZEAL Get Rating ) by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,028 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Zealand Pharma A/S were worth $119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of peptide-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of medicines focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases, and other specialty disease areas with unmet medical needs. The company markets lixisenatide under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; Dasiglucagon, a single use syringe or autoinjector for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia, congenital hyperinsulinism, and post bariatric surgery hypoglycemia; and Dasiglucagon dual-hormone artificial pancreas for automated diabetes management.

