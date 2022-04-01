Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $384.27 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) will announce $384.27 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Zendesk’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $383.82 million and the highest is $385.00 million. Zendesk reported sales of $298.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zendesk will report full-year sales of $1.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Zendesk.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $375.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.81 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 16.71% and a negative return on equity of 30.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research cut Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Zendesk from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Zendesk from $117.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zendesk in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zendesk currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.30.

In other Zendesk news, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 9,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.44, for a total transaction of $967,252.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Norman Gennaro sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $493,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,074 shares of company stock worth $13,858,464 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZEN. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 259 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. William Allan LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Zendesk stock traded up $2.52 on Tuesday, reaching $122.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,031,422. The company has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.01 and a beta of 1.00. Zendesk has a 52-week low of $87.90 and a 52-week high of $155.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $111.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

