Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Receives $15.69 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.69.

Several research firms have recently commented on ZVIA. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Zevia PBC from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Zevia PBC from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Zevia PBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZVIA. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in Zevia PBC in the third quarter worth $241,582,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zevia PBC in the fourth quarter worth $13,689,000. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Zevia PBC in the third quarter worth $21,149,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zevia PBC in the third quarter worth $7,667,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Zevia PBC in the third quarter worth $7,421,000. 48.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZVIA stock opened at $4.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.74. Zevia PBC has a fifty-two week low of $4.02 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50.

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $34.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zevia PBC will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Zevia PBC, a beverage company, develops, markets, sells, and distributes various carbonated and non-carbonated soft drinks in the United States and Canada. It offers soda, energy drinks, organic tea, mixers, kidz beverages, and sparkling water. The company offers its products through various retail channels, including grocery distributors, national retailers, warehouse club, and natural products retailers, as well as e-commerce channels.

