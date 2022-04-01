Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $200.00 to $171.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $275.00 to $150.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $235.00 to $145.00 and set an inline rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $191.58.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $117.23 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $126.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.07. Zoom Video Communications has a twelve month low of $94.51 and a twelve month high of $406.48. The stock has a market cap of $35.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of -0.90.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $513,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 3,449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total transaction of $409,189.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,713 shares of company stock worth $22,449,452 in the last 90 days. 12.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 10.0% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 41,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 42,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,014,000 after acquiring an additional 4,088 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,002,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

