Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Acquired by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,203 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $4,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concorde Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 201.6% during the third quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 7,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after buying an additional 4,849 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the third quarter worth about $244,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the third quarter valued at about $393,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

ZS opened at $241.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $279.99. The firm has a market cap of $34.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.38 and a beta of 1.02. Zscaler, Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.03 and a twelve month high of $376.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $255.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.87 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.47% and a negative return on equity of 51.11%. Zscaler’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total transaction of $641,155.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Amit Sinha sold 7,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total transaction of $1,494,336.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,779 shares of company stock valued at $5,641,637. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

ZS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Zscaler from $310.00 to $257.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Zscaler from $320.00 to $265.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Zscaler from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Zscaler from $365.00 to $295.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $340.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zscaler has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.07.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

