Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ZUMZ. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Zumiez in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Zumiez from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zumiez in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zumiez has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

NASDAQ ZUMZ opened at $38.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $761.22 million, a P/E ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.68. Zumiez has a 52-week low of $35.32 and a 52-week high of $55.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.29.

Zumiez ( NASDAQ:ZUMZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $346.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.18 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 10.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zumiez will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $89,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Chris K. Visser sold 8,888 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $371,340.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,388 shares of company stock worth $482,081 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZUMZ. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Zumiez by 1,354.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,629 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Zumiez by 9.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 63,025 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $3,088,000 after acquiring an additional 5,658 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Zumiez by 4.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 787,743 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $38,592,000 after acquiring an additional 33,827 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Zumiez by 9.4% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,987 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Zumiez by 11.6% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,600 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 26, 2022, the company operated 738 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 67 stores in Europe, and 17 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

