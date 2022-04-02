$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA – Get Rating) will announce $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Charah Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.06. Charah Solutions reported earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 111.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Charah Solutions will report full year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.32). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.26) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Charah Solutions.

Several brokerages have commented on CHRA. B. Riley initiated coverage on Charah Solutions in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Charah Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Charah Solutions by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,332,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,034,000 after buying an additional 59,696 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Charah Solutions by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 199,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 40,043 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Charah Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $752,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Charah Solutions by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 26,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Charah Solutions by 1,157.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 40,117 shares in the last quarter.

CHRA traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.21. 150,895 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,325. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.65 million, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 0.25. Charah Solutions has a 1-year low of $3.94 and a 1-year high of $6.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06.

Charah Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mission-critical environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry. It also offers on-site, essential services that enable clients to continue operations and provide necessary electric power to communities nationwide.

