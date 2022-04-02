$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA – Get Rating) will announce $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Charah Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.06. Charah Solutions reported earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 111.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Charah Solutions will report full year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.32). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.26) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Charah Solutions.
Several brokerages have commented on CHRA. B. Riley initiated coverage on Charah Solutions in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Charah Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st.
CHRA traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.21. 150,895 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,325. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.65 million, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 0.25. Charah Solutions has a 1-year low of $3.94 and a 1-year high of $6.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06.
Charah Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)
Charah Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mission-critical environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry. It also offers on-site, essential services that enable clients to continue operations and provide necessary electric power to communities nationwide.
