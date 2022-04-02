$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Park Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the lowest is ($0.02). Park Hotels & Resorts posted earnings per share of ($0.48) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 108.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts will report full year earnings of $1.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $2.33. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Park Hotels & Resorts.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.32). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 10.16% and a negative net margin of 33.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Park Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 166.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 3,990.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $191,000. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PK opened at $19.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.61. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $15.77 and a 1-year high of $23.10. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.06 and a beta of 2.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is -2.06%.

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

