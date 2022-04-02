-$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for AMC Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.30). AMC Entertainment reported earnings of ($1.42) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 86.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMC Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.47). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.01). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover AMC Entertainment.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.26). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 621.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($3.15) EPS.

AMC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on AMC Entertainment in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $14.30.

In related news, CAO Chris A. Cox sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.97, for a total value of $459,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Stephen A. Colanero sold 50,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total value of $1,145,818.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 899,111 shares of company stock worth $18,993,311. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMC. Burleson & Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 4,666.7% during the third quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 67.6% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 86.9% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 150.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 31.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMC Entertainment stock opened at $23.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.05. AMC Entertainment has a one year low of $8.31 and a one year high of $72.62.

About AMC Entertainment (Get Rating)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. Markets and International Markets segments. The U.S. Markets segment is involved in owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the U.S. The International Markets segment focuses on owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AMC Entertainment (AMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.