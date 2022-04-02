$0.39 EPS Expected for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) will report $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Schlumberger’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the highest is $0.40. Schlumberger posted earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Schlumberger will report full-year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.10. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Schlumberger.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SLB shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.30.

In related news, Director Pierre Chereque sold 8,249 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total value of $324,268.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 25,500 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $995,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 105,451 shares of company stock worth $4,190,908. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.69. 12,210,576 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,638,791. Schlumberger has a 1 year low of $24.52 and a 1 year high of $46.27. The firm has a market cap of $58.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.88%.

About Schlumberger (Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Schlumberger (SLB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.