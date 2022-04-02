-$0.43 Earnings Per Share Expected for Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) to report ($0.43) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.26). Denali Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.58) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.57) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.79) to ($2.15). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.07) to ($1.03). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Denali Therapeutics.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $12.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 597.15% and a negative return on equity of 27.99%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DNLI. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $114.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Denali Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Denali Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.88.

In other news, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 2,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total value of $127,415.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steve E. Krognes sold 2,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total value of $99,568.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,133 shares of company stock valued at $2,074,983. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 19,733.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 125.3% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DNLI traded up $2.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.01. 514,801 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 595,705. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.65 and a beta of 1.84. Denali Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $28.76 and a 52 week high of $79.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.79.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. It offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidate, including BIIB122/DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase I and phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

