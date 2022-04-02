$0.56 EPS Expected for Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Silicon Laboratories’ earnings. Silicon Laboratories reported earnings of $0.91 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 38.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will report full-year earnings of $2.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $2.61. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Silicon Laboratories.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $208.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.15 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 258.69% and a return on equity of 4.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SLAB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLAB traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $148.84. 335,153 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,701. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $151.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.88. Silicon Laboratories has a twelve month low of $120.15 and a twelve month high of $211.98.

In other news, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.98, for a total value of $155,768.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total transaction of $155,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLAB. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 113.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 177.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 95.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

