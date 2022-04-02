$0.57 Earnings Per Share Expected for PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.57 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for PotlatchDeltic’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.67. PotlatchDeltic posted earnings per share of $1.94 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 70.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic will report full-year earnings of $4.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for PotlatchDeltic.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 26.86% and a net margin of 31.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PCH. Royal Bank of Canada raised PotlatchDeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PotlatchDeltic from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.50.

PCH traded up $0.68 on Friday, hitting $53.41. 321,621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,651. PotlatchDeltic has a twelve month low of $48.82 and a twelve month high of $65.67. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from PotlatchDeltic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is 28.12%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,693,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,371,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,522,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 141.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,000,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,623,000 after buying an additional 586,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 436.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 466,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,120,000 after buying an additional 379,923 shares during the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

