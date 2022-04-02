$0.65 Earnings Per Share Expected for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) will report $0.60 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Enphase Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.77 and the lowest is $0.50. Enphase Energy reported earnings of $0.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Enphase Energy will report full-year earnings of $3.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $3.66. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.63 to $5.18. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Enphase Energy.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $412.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.62 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 39.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ENPH shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $297.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $227.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $294.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $313.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Enphase Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.99.

In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 15,376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total value of $2,503,366.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total value of $7,500,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 255,577 shares of company stock worth $43,780,910. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,811.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy stock traded up $4.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $205.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,047,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,355,801. The stock has a market cap of $27.58 billion, a PE ratio of 201.85 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Enphase Energy has a 52-week low of $108.88 and a 52-week high of $282.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $161.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.19.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

