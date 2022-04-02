$0.65 Earnings Per Share Expected for KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.65 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for KBR’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.68. KBR reported earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 35.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that KBR will report full year earnings of $2.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $2.68. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $3.32. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover KBR.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. KBR had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 0.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS.

KBR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on KBR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. DA Davidson upgraded KBR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on KBR from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on KBR in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on KBR in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.17.

Shares of NYSE KBR opened at $54.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.75. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 607.56 and a beta of 1.28. KBR has a 12 month low of $36.71 and a 12 month high of $56.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. This is a positive change from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. KBR’s payout ratio is currently 533.33%.

In related news, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 1,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $80,292.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 3,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total value of $200,826.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of KBR by 9.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 156,431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 13,092 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KBR by 22.2% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 18,137 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 3,290 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KBR by 4.2% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of KBR during the third quarter worth about $2,122,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of KBR by 4.5% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 177,052 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,976,000 after buying an additional 7,595 shares in the last quarter.

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

