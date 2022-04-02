$0.68 Earnings Per Share Expected for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) This Quarter

Analysts expect Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.68 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.66 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.70. Public Service Enterprise Group posted earnings of $1.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will report full year earnings of $3.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.44 to $3.54. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.63 to $4.16. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Public Service Enterprise Group.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 6.67% and a positive return on equity of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis.

PEG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.91.

NYSE PEG traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,139,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,369,650. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 1 year low of $58.96 and a 1 year high of $71.09. The stock has a market cap of $35.68 billion, a PE ratio of -55.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. This is an increase from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -167.44%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.15, for a total value of $653,760.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.47, for a total transaction of $315,258.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,036 shares of company stock valued at $2,304,140 in the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEG. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,645,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $840,451,000 after purchasing an additional 6,604,779 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,864,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,525,768,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425,830 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,615,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $281,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,054 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 181.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,016,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $134,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,351,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.69% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

