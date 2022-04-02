$0.75 EPS Expected for Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMCGet Rating) will report earnings of $0.75 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Altra Industrial Motion’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.74 and the highest is $0.75. Altra Industrial Motion reported earnings per share of $0.86 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion will report full-year earnings of $3.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Altra Industrial Motion.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMCGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.08). Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 1.46%. The company had revenue of $469.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Altra Industrial Motion from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.81.

Shares of NASDAQ AIMC opened at $39.17 on Friday. Altra Industrial Motion has a 52 week low of $37.06 and a 52 week high of $68.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIMC. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $434,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 152.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 288,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,745,000 after purchasing an additional 173,914 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 855,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,599,000 after purchasing an additional 42,197 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 6,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

About Altra Industrial Motion (Get Rating)

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion-related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

Earnings History and Estimates for Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC)

