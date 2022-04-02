0Chain Price Up 32.3% Over Last 7 Days (ZCN)

0Chain (ZCN) traded 13.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. 0Chain has a market cap of $29.43 million and $326,711.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.61 or 0.00001302 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, 0Chain has traded up 32.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get 0Chain alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00019437 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

0Chain Coin Profile

ZCN is a coin. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 coins. The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0Chain’s official website is 0chain.net . 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for 0Chain is medium.com/0chain

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

Buying and Selling 0Chain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 0Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.