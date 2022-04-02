$1.01 EPS Expected for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) to post $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for General Mills’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.04. General Mills posted earnings per share of $0.91 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that General Mills will report full year earnings of $3.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.81 to $3.86. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.92 to $4.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow General Mills.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 23.10%. General Mills’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.09.

In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $97,727.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 14,455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.02, for a total value of $997,684.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,992 shares of company stock worth $1,724,353. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the third quarter worth $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the third quarter worth $29,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GIS traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $68.85. 2,380,591 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,899,617. General Mills has a 52 week low of $56.67 and a 52 week high of $69.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.79. The company has a market cap of $41.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 54.40%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

