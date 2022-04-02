-$1.12 EPS Expected for Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPSTGet Rating) will announce earnings of ($1.22) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Tempest Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.24) and the highest is ($1.19). The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tempest Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($4.77) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.89) to ($4.56). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($5.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.49) to ($4.98). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Tempest Therapeutics.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tempest Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TPST opened at $3.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.63. The company has a current ratio of 10.09, a quick ratio of 10.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Tempest Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.16 and a fifty-two week high of $41.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPST. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Tempest Therapeutics by 174.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tempest Therapeutics by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 11,045 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Tempest Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Tempest Therapeutics by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 50,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 16,326 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tempest Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $421,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.38% of the company’s stock.

Tempest Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tempest Therapeutics, Incis a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It develops small molecule therapeutics to treat cancer through mechanisms that directly kill tumor cells and activate tumor-specific immunity. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

