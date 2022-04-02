-$1.12 EPS Expected for Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($1.22) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Tempest Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.24) and the highest is ($1.19). The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tempest Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($4.77) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.89) to ($4.56). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($5.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.49) to ($4.98). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Tempest Therapeutics.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tempest Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPST. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Tempest Therapeutics by 174.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tempest Therapeutics by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 11,045 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Tempest Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Tempest Therapeutics by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 50,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 16,326 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tempest Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $421,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.38% of the company’s stock.
Tempest Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tempest Therapeutics, Incis a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It develops small molecule therapeutics to treat cancer through mechanisms that directly kill tumor cells and activate tumor-specific immunity. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tempest Therapeutics (TPST)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tempest Therapeutics (TPST)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Tempest Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempest Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.