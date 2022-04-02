$1.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.24 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Waste Management’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.18 and the highest is $1.35. Waste Management posted earnings per share of $1.06 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Waste Management will report full-year earnings of $5.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.17 to $5.61. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.62 to $6.76. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Waste Management.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. Waste Management had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis.

WM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Erste Group lowered Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.88.

Shares of NYSE:WM traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $159.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,605,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,094,085. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.75. Waste Management has a 1-year low of $129.70 and a 1-year high of $168.04. The firm has a market cap of $66.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.47%.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total transaction of $1,550,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total value of $30,304.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,223 shares of company stock valued at $6,180,911. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 74.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

