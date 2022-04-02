$1.25 EPS Expected for The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $1.25 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for The Carlyle Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.53 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.06. The Carlyle Group posted earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 115.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will report full-year earnings of $4.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.91 to $5.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.28 to $5.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow The Carlyle Group.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.76. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 45.46% and a net margin of 33.87%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 200.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.54.

In related news, insider Bruce M. Larson sold 10,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total transaction of $525,332.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Curtis L. Buser sold 10,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total transaction of $534,517.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 704,973 shares of company stock worth $34,985,334. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CG. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,028,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $744,989,000 after buying an additional 6,093,214 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 335,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,356 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 388,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,066,000 after purchasing an additional 91,659 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 83.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 29,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 13,548 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CG traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,870,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,658,333. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.98. The Carlyle Group has a twelve month low of $37.22 and a twelve month high of $60.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 12.21%.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

