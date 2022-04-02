$1.73 Billion in Sales Expected for CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) This Quarter

Analysts expect CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) to post $1.73 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for CVR Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.89 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.58 billion. CVR Energy reported sales of $1.46 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CVR Energy will report full year sales of $7.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.89 billion to $8.13 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $7.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.48 billion to $8.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CVR Energy.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. CVR Energy had a net margin of 0.35% and a negative return on equity of 24.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.18) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CVI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of CVR Energy from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVR Energy in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

CVR Energy stock opened at $25.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.42 and a beta of 1.66. CVR Energy has a fifty-two week low of $11.22 and a fifty-two week high of $26.66.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in CVR Energy by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 247,998 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,132,000 after buying an additional 91,325 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in CVR Energy by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,121,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,682,000 after buying an additional 174,477 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in CVR Energy by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 274,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,928,000 after buying an additional 57,681 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in CVR Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,175,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in CVR Energy by 1,274.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 294,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,298,000 after buying an additional 273,492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

