$1.77 Billion in Sales Expected for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) will announce $1.77 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Electronic Arts’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.75 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.79 billion. Electronic Arts posted sales of $1.49 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Electronic Arts will report full-year sales of $7.46 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.95 billion to $7.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $8.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.84 billion to $8.25 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Electronic Arts.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.78 earnings per share. Electronic Arts’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup upgraded Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James cut their target price on Electronic Arts from $185.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Electronic Arts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.81.

In other news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.41, for a total transaction of $138,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.08, for a total value of $106,464.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,530 shares of company stock worth $6,603,523 in the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 1,699 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 4,096 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 22,962 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,260 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,333,000. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electronic Arts stock traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $125.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,193,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,280,973. Electronic Arts has a fifty-two week low of $117.58 and a fifty-two week high of $148.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $35.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.41 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.63%.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

