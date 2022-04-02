102 Shares in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF) Acquired by McDonald Partners LLC

McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Wolf Group Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF stock traded up $3.02 on Friday, hitting $285.91. 33,995 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,443. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a 52 week low of $248.38 and a 52 week high of $293.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $274.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $272.92.

