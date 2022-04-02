1,023,945 Shares in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Acquired by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,023,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,411,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AptarGroup by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,847,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in AptarGroup by 103.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 152,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,426,000 after buying an additional 77,169 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 21.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 409,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,624,000 after buying an additional 71,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in AptarGroup by 138.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 224,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,554,000 after purchasing an additional 130,043 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $128,648.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE ATR opened at $119.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.06, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.66. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.04 and a 12 month high of $158.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.91.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $813.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.62 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 7.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ATR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AptarGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $162.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AptarGroup in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AptarGroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

AptarGroup, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of drug delivery and consumer product dispensing, sealing and active packaging solutions and services for the prescription drug, consumer health care, injectables, active packaging, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverages. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage.

