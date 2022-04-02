11,896 Shares in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Acquired by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 11,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GGG. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graco in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Graco in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Graco in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Graco in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Graco in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

GGG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Graco in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.50.

In related news, CFO David M. Lowe sold 28,001 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $1,979,670.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GGG stock traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 828,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,169. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.99. Graco Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.41 and a 12-month high of $81.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.72.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Graco had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The business had revenue of $539.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

