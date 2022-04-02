$12.30 Billion in Sales Expected for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) to announce $12.30 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Progressive’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $12.02 billion to $12.84 billion. Progressive posted sales of $10.86 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Progressive will report full year sales of $51.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $50.28 billion to $52.92 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $58.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $54.50 billion to $61.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Progressive.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 7.02%. Progressive’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Edward Jones lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Progressive in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.33.

NYSE PGR opened at $115.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $67.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.47. Progressive has a one year low of $89.35 and a one year high of $117.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.05%.

In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.24, for a total transaction of $142,215.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.87, for a total value of $364,682.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,129 shares of company stock worth $6,603,408 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 132.7% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

