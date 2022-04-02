$123.77 Million in Sales Expected for Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) This Quarter

Analysts expect Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP – Get Rating) to post $123.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Tsakos Energy Navigation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $110.54 million to $137.00 million. Tsakos Energy Navigation reported sales of $91.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 34.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tsakos Energy Navigation will report full year sales of $512.46 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $436.75 million to $557.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $590.34 million, with estimates ranging from $575.47 million to $605.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tsakos Energy Navigation.

Get Tsakos Energy Navigation alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,576 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 32,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 102,558 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 217.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,656 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation during the fourth quarter valued at about $664,000. 34.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TNP traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.24. The company had a trading volume of 138,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,697. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $168.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 0.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.27. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $12.29.

About Tsakos Energy Navigation (Get Rating)

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. Its activities include the operation of crude tankers, product tankers, and liquefied natural gas carriers. The company was founded by Nikolas P. Tsakos and Michael Gordon Jolliffee in July 1993 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tsakos Energy Navigation (TNP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.