14,090 Shares in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Purchased by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 14,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HWM. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the third quarter worth about $50,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 2.1% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 79,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 48.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 11.6% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 13,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on HWM shares. TheStreet upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.88.

HWM opened at $36.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.56 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.41 and a 1-year high of $37.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.44.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.56%.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile (Get Rating)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.